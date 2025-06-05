Latest Weather Blog
Shenandoah search yields pounds of THC-laced edibles along with pills, fentanyl, crystal meth
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies found pounds of THC-laced edibles and hundreds of doses of other drugs in the arrest Wednesday of a suspected drug dealer and the search of his Shenandoah home.
Johnny Richardson, 38, was booked on possession of at least six different drugs with intent to distribute and with having illegal drugs near a child.
Deputies had been investigating Richardson for more than a month before arresting him in a traffic stop Wednesday. The sheriff's office said investigators had made two undercover buys of methamphetamine from Richardson during that time and had a warrant for his arrest on those charges.
After the arrest, deputies searched Richardson's house at 4941 Mobile Drive. They said they found 4.5 pounds of THC-laced edibles, more than six ounces of crystal methamphetamine, nearly six grams of fentanyl, nearly 30 grams of marijuana and more than 175 prescription pills.
They also seized more than $11,000 in cash.
