Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field

BATON ROUGE - Freshman track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson has been on a tear for the LSU Track and Field team this season.

"When I'm in the blocks, the whole world is silent. Nothing is important except the gun," said Richardson. "Once the gun goes off, it's be the first across the finish line."



"Her biggest asset is she is a fierce competitor," said LSU Track and Field coach Dennis Shaver. "She doesn't like to get beat."

The three-time "SEC Freshman of the Week" has been a workhorse for the team that lost one of the top sprinters in LSU history in Aleia Hobbs heading into this season.

"Those shoes were big shoes," said Richardson. "I told myself 'My team needs that person to step up. There needs to be another person to take that place.' I was up for the challenge."

Richardson has made her mark on the team in multiple events like the 100 meter and 4x1 relay. She's also known on her team for the energy and swagger she brings.

"I am not allowing the pressure or the hype or negativity to get to me," said Richardson.

She got the chance to live up to the hype during the 4x1 in the Texas Relay's next month. "I love the fact that I get to wear LSU across my chest when I step on the track because LSU has that pride and that respect and I love that I can continue that legacy," said Richardson. "I'm always going to put my best foot forward and I'm never going to fold under pressure. I'm going to come with the pressure."

Richardson will be competing in the SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas this week.