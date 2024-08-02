95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sha'Carri Richardson punches ticket to semi finals after dominating Olympic debut

Friday, August 02 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PARIS— A dominating performance in the 100-meter dash secured former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson's place in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

Richardson won her first Olympic race with a time of 10.94. 

The former LSU Tiger was set to appear in 2021's Tokyo Games but was disqualified due to a positive marijuana test.

LSU Track and Field highlighted Richardson's win on social media:

Richardson will compete in the semi-finals on Saturday.

