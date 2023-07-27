Sex offender arrested for third time

BATON ROUGE - Authorities booked a man into jail for the third time this week on allegations of committing a sex crime against a child.

Marcus Dunn, 29, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and attempted sexual battery. Detectives said Dunn was at an apartment complex on Renoir Avenue and coaxed a 6-year-old boy to stand with him behind some bushes. It was behind the bushes, authorities said, where Dunn asked the child to touch his genitals.

The child told his parents and during the investigation, authorities said they uncovered surveillance video from the apartment complex and could see the altercation.

Dunn, however, said he went behind the bushes with the victim but nothing happened.

According to booking information filed at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, Dunn was arrested twice before. Once, in 2006, Dunn was arrested and accused of fondling a boy in the bathroom of Dufrocq Elementary School. In 2009, Dunn was arrested after being found with a girl inside a car parked in the parking lot of a movie theater.

Dunn, of 3467 Shaffett Lane in Zachary, is a registered sex offender. His online registry shows only once sex offense dating back to 2006.

