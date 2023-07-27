Latest Weather Blog
Sex offender arrested for third time
BATON ROUGE - Authorities booked a man into jail for the third time this week on allegations of committing a sex crime against a child.
Marcus Dunn, 29, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and attempted sexual battery. Detectives said Dunn was at an apartment complex on Renoir Avenue and coaxed a 6-year-old boy to stand with him behind some bushes. It was behind the bushes, authorities said, where Dunn asked the child to touch his genitals.
The child told his parents and during the investigation, authorities said they uncovered surveillance video from the apartment complex and could see the altercation.
Dunn, however, said he went behind the bushes with the victim but nothing happened.
According to booking information filed at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, Dunn was arrested twice before. Once, in 2006, Dunn was arrested and accused of fondling a boy in the bathroom of Dufrocq Elementary School. In 2009, Dunn was arrested after being found with a girl inside a car parked in the parking lot of a movie theater.
Dunn, of 3467 Shaffett Lane in Zachary, is a registered sex offender. His online registry shows only once sex offense dating back to 2006.
****************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-110 northbound closed at Convention Street due to major vehicle fire
-
Trash pick up will cost $35 a month soon, Metro Council hopes...
-
Deputies looking for vehicle involved in Hammond ATV theft
-
Residents skeptical of ambitious Comite Diversion completion date
-
Man still in hospital after being shot by Hammond officers