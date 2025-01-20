Severe winter weather causes trash collection to be delayed across capital region

Local trash collection across the capital region is being postponed ahead of Tuesday's extremely cold weather and potential snowfall.

Local governments and schools have also announced their closures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Local trash pickup will not happen in the following areas:

East Baton Rouge Parish:

- There will be no garbage pickup in Zachary on Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to winter weather. Residents whose regular pickup day is Tuesday, Waste Management has rescheduled it for Friday, Jan. 24.

Iberville Parish:

- Garbage collection for Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22 will be temporarily suspended due to severe winter weather conditions. Crews will work diligently throughout the weekend to ensure all routes are caught up.

Pointe Coupee Parish:

- Pointe Coupee Parish trash collection will not operate Tuesday, Jan. 21 or Wednesday, Jan. 22. Tuesday routes will be recovered on Friday and Wednesday routes will be recovered on Saturday. Collection is on standby for Thursday's route.

West Baton Rouge Parish:

- Due to the upcoming winter weather, Waste Pro will not run routes this coming Tuesday or Wednesday. Any further updates will be posted to the West Baton Rouge Parish Government Facebook Page.

Click here for the Storm Station's updated forecast.