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St. George Fire Department: Two people rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive, road blocked

2 hours 17 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, April 18 2026 Apr 18, 2026 April 18, 2026 8:00 PM April 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department recovered two people from water on Horseshoe Drive and Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Fire officials said they were on scene around 7:42 p.m., saying Horseshoe Drive at Hoo Shoo Too Road is blocked.

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Officials said the two people rescued were alive and had no injuries.

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