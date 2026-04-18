St. George Fire Department: Two people rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive, road blocked

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department recovered two people from water on Horseshoe Drive and Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Fire officials said they were on scene around 7:42 p.m., saying Horseshoe Drive at Hoo Shoo Too Road is blocked.

Officials said the two people rescued were alive and had no injuries.