SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 5pm for some, heat continues for all

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes and Wilkinson and Amite Counties until 5 pm tonight.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to severe thunderstorms in and near the watch area, it does not mean that they will occur. Severe thunderstorms can have winds excess 58mph or hail that is one inch in diameter or larger. Severe thunderstorms can produce flash flooding and tornadoes. For more on severe thunderstorm safety, CLICK HERE .

Today & Tonight: A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for most of southeast Louisiana today into the afternoon. With high heat and humidity, heat index values are expected to climb anywhere from 107° to 110° during the afternoon hours today. Be sure you are staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors if you can. This morning we are waking up sticky. Temperatures are in the low-80s with plenty of humidity. A few showers will be around the area today. Our more northeastern viewers have the greatest chance of seeing showers, and some could be on the stronger side. Severe weather is just north and east of the WBRZ viewing area, but I am not ruling out one or two of those stronger storms clipping our areas. Even if you see a shower, it will not stop the heat. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s and we will be feeling triple digit heat.

Up Next: Heat on repeat… not only for Friday but well into the weekend and even at the start of the next workweek. You will be starting each day warm and humid with temperatures in the upper-70s low-80s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb near 100° and feels like temperatures will be triple digit heat. We could see a string of heat advisories continue into the weekend. We will not be completely dry for the next 7-days, but spotty showers will make a return at the start of your next workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.