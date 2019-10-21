Severe Storms likely through the day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Cloudy and stormy through the day today, as a strong cold front and a Gulf disturbance presses through our area from west to east. The timing will be after 10 AM until 6 PM, with lingering showers possible until 10 PM. Some storms could gain severe status, as atmospheric forcings are conducive for strong vertical storm cell development. The main concern will be high winds, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will reach near 80° with 10 to 15 mph sustained winds out of the south. Conditions will stay cloudy tonight, with clearing occurring late and through the overnight period. Temperatures will plummet late, bottoming out near 58° with calming winds out of the west.

Up Next: Strong storms possible to start the workweek off, but drier conditions will persist through the midweek before rain returns on Friday.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Elevated cape and helicity values will allow for strong to severe storms to develop through the day today. The peak storm timing is between noon and 6 PM, with development possible as early as 9 AM. Bulging along the storm line could also occur, allowing for the potential for a tornado or two to spin up. A strong vertically stacked low pressure near Nebraska will continue to push east. The jet streak on the back side of the trough will continue to dive southeast to pull a Gulf disturbance up ahead of the main line of storms associated with the cold front. High pressure will follow in behind the front on Tuesday, with sunny skies and cooler conditions in the forecast. Highs will stay in the mid-70s into Thursday, with lows dipping down into the upper 40s. Another cold front is forecast to punch into the Gulf Friday, bringing a return to scattered rain and storms to wrap up the workweek. Lows will drop into the mid-40s Friday night.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.