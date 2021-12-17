Severe delays on I-12 West between Juban and Millerville

BATON ROUGE - Drivers headed anywhere between Juban Road and Millerville Road on Friday morning may want to avoid I-12 West due to severe traffic delays associated with road construction.

As of 8:30 a.m., the left lane is closed from the Juban Road exit to the Millerville Road exit and traffic is stop-and-go.

Overnight road construction on this lane was expected to wind up around 5 a.m. But concrete that was laid earlier this morning is taking longer than expected to dry.

Officials say once the concrete is hard and safe to drive on, DOTD will reopen the left lane.

But as of 8:30 a.m., drivers may want to take an alternate route, such as Florida Boulevard.

