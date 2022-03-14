Several vehicles damaged after hitting pothole on I-110; southbound traffic partially blocked

BATON ROUGE - Crews blocked off part of I-110 before the Governor's Mansion curve after several vehicles were damaged by a pothole Monday morning.

DOTD reported a southbound lane on the interstate was closed near Scenic Highway around 6:30 a.m. due to the damage.

Several cars damaged after hitting a pothole on I-110 at Scenic Hwy. Right lane now blocked. pic.twitter.com/CdwgEMHTvQ — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) March 14, 2022

This is a developing story.