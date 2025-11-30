Several SEC football coaches changing teams as 2025 regular season comes to a close

BATON ROUGE - It's been a hectic day in the SEC as several of the league's head coaches changed teams at the end of the 2025 regular season.

In the most highly anticipated move of the day, LSU hired Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to replace Brian Kelly, who they fired at the end of October.

Kiffin's dramatic departure led Ole Miss to promote Louisiana native Pete Golding to head coach ahead of the team's first College Football Playoff appearance.

After reportedly falling out of the race for Lane Kiffin, Florida hired Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be its next head coach on Sunday morning. Sumrall led Tulane to a 10-2 record this season.

Arkansas hired Ryan Silverfield to fill its head coaching vacancy. Silverfield has been the head coach at Memphis since 2019.

USF's Alex Golesh will be the next head coach at Auburn. Golesh led the Bulls to a 9-3 record this year, including a marquee win over Florida.