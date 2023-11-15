Several road rehab projects underway in Central as city prepares for influx of traffic from I-10 widening

CENTRAL - A $6.5 million dollar road rehab project is underway in Central as the growing city prepares for expected extra traffic from the I-10 widening project.

In addition to several ongoing side projects, the road rehab will improve five heavily-traveled corridors: Denham Road, Core Lane, Lovett Road, McCullough Road and Morgan Road. Unrelated work is happening on Hooper Road and Sullivan Road.

Heavy delays due to construction during peak traffic times have drivers' patience wearing thin. Mayor Wade Evans says he's gotten an ear full of complaints.

"We've had problems with traffic for years. We're trying to address those problems, we're trying to fix the bad road conditions and with that, comes some inconvenience," Mayor Evans said.

Most of the complaints Mayor Evans has gotten are related to the timing of the roadwork; requests for the majority of construction to take place overnight. But the mayor says, it's too late for any changes.

"If you change the schedule to work at night, it raises the cost significantly. And to only allow them to work during non-traffic times on major corridor roads is almost impossible."

Mayor Evans took to Facebook to ask Central drivers for a little patience while the city goes through this transformation.

The road rehab project started about eight weeks ago and will be wrapped up in February or March, according to the mayor.