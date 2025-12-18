65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Seven Zachary athletes sign Letters of Intent

4 hours 9 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 7:32 PM December 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

ZACHARY - Seven Zachary athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports on Thursday morning.

FOOTBALL

Keidrick Bailey - Louisiana-Lafayette

Kristion Brooks - Southeastern

Dylan Shelmire - Southeastern

BASEBALL

Branden Sanders - Grambling

Trending News

Noah Sullivan - Louisiana Tech

GIRLS SOCCER

Trinity Spence - LSU-Eunice

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ava Raymond - McNeese State

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days