Seven Zachary athletes sign Letters of Intent
ZACHARY - Seven Zachary athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports on Thursday morning.
FOOTBALL
Keidrick Bailey - Louisiana-Lafayette
Kristion Brooks - Southeastern
Dylan Shelmire - Southeastern
BASEBALL
Branden Sanders - Grambling
Noah Sullivan - Louisiana Tech
GIRLS SOCCER
Trinity Spence - LSU-Eunice
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ava Raymond - McNeese State
