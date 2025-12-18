Seven Zachary athletes sign Letters of Intent

ZACHARY - Seven Zachary athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports on Thursday morning.

FOOTBALL

Keidrick Bailey - Louisiana-Lafayette

Kristion Brooks - Southeastern

Dylan Shelmire - Southeastern

BASEBALL

Branden Sanders - Grambling

Noah Sullivan - Louisiana Tech

GIRLS SOCCER

Trinity Spence - LSU-Eunice

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ava Raymond - McNeese State