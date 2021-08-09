Seven arrested in child sex crimes crackdown based out of capital area

BATON ROUGE - Seven men were arrested in southeast Louisiana after they allegedly tried to meet up with children for sex.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office said the suspects came from different areas around the region. Most of them were lured to East Baton Rouge Parish by undercover detectives posing as young girls online, according to arrest documents.

Four of the seven men charged are from Livingston Parish. The names of those arrested can be found below.

-Prayug Koirala, 25 of Thibodeaux, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

-Nathanial Thomas, 23 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

-Maverick Arnold, 27 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

-Caissy Brumfield, 50 of Walker, was arrested and charged with Attempted First-Degree Rape. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

-Philip Evans, 49 of Marrero, was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

-Richard Foster Jr., 36 of Walker, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

-Joseph Key, 36 of Mandeville, was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. The arresting agency for this investigation was the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Several agencies were involved in the crackdown, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Parish Sherriff's Office, and U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Louisiana. The sheriff's offices in Jefferson, Livingston, and St. Tammany parishes also assisted.