Serial burglar arrested in Livingston Parish has extensive criminal history, no real jail time

Over the last 10 years, Baker resident Burnell Cannon has been arrested at least a dozen times for different crimes but hasn't served any formal prison time.

Now, the 28-year-old is facing 16 counts of simple burglary out of Livingston Parish.

"He has an issue that he is going to continue to do these as long as he's on the street because if you look at his history, he's going to do it again. He's going to recommit this crime," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

His criminal history is extensive and begins in 2014 when he was 18. It's unclear if his run-ins with the law started earlier since juvenile records are sealed. His arrests range from theft, burglary, armed robbery and domestic violence. In almost every instance, Cannon pleads down to a lesser charge and gets probation.

In 2020, Cannon was arrested for eight counts of burglary and four counts of theft of a firearm. Most of the incidents happened in the affluent Baton Rouge subdivision of Riverbend."

WBRZ interviewed neighbors after some of the car break-ins.

"They did take some weapons from vehicles that were unlocked, which is very dangerous," said Maria, a resident.

Like his other arrests, Cannon pleaded guilty to lesser charges to avoid jail time. In this instance, he was convicted of two counts of simple burglary, and the other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to three years, which were suspended, and instead put on probation.

However, with this most recent arrest in Livingston, Sheriff Ard says that won't happen.

"He will get introduced to the Livingston Parish judicial system, and we'll make sure he gets full prosecution because, obviously, he has an issue that he is not going to resolve. We will do the best job we can to resolve it for him," Ard said.

Sheriff Ard said with Cannon's past, he may be eligible for punishment specifically for career criminals.

"I do think he qualifies for habitual offender, which we can get many, many years out of that," Sheriff Ard said.

The EBR District Attorney's office was not available to answer questions about why Cannon stayed out of jail for so long, but by the looks of court documents, the state agreed to several plea deals.

"I'm not a prosecutor. I'm only a law enforcement professional, and I believe you give them the best case you can give them and do everything you can to work with your prosecution to get him off the streets for good."