'Sentenced to die in prison:' Inmates share raw realities with Baton Rouge youth to curb violence

BATON ROUGE - Two inmates, one serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and the other serving 20 years for home invasion, are speaking to young people in Baton Rouge through a program meant to show the consequences of violent crime.

Rashawn Williams and Desmond Kennedy share their message through a program called Beyond Bars, Choices and Consequences, launched by Crime Stoppers to address youth violent crime as instances rise across the country and in Baton Rouge.

"It's imperative that we show these youth that this is our everyday lifestyle. This is real life, I'm sentenced to never come home. I'm sentenced to die in prison," Williams said.

Kennedy said that speaking to younger people hits close to home.

"It's heartbreaking. It's a reflection, too," Kennedy said. "And why I say that is because it's like a mirror being held up in front of my face, because I see how I looked when I committed crimes."

The pair recently spoke to the Jones Creek Area Business Association. Danielle Musso, who is with the Jones Creek Area Business Association, said the inmates' stories left an impression.

"It's very heartwarming to hear just their story about what they've been through and why they changed," Musso said. "It was important to hear what that wow moment was, what was that moment that they really realized, 'okay, I have got to change, or I'm going to be in prison for the rest of my life.'"

The numbers behind the program reflect the urgency. In 2025, Baton Rouge police arrested 526 juveniles, including 102 on firearm-related charges and eight on murder counts. Halfway through 2026, police have already arrested 203 juveniles, including 40 on firearm charges and three for murder.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a lot of the behavior stems from an inability to control emotions and that teaching young people to think before they act is a key part of addressing the problem.

Kennedy said he plans to use his skills to help young people find a different path once he is released.

"I'm a barber, so I'm going home, and I'm going back to school to educate myself to get my master's license," Kennedy said. "That way I'll be able to proctor the barber exam for these kids and help them come out of the street because the barbershop is my ministry," he said.

Both men said they hope that reaching even one young person will prevent that person from following the same road they did.

To have Williams and Kennedy speak to a school or organization, click here.