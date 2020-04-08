Senator Cassidy says stimulus checks should arrive by the end of the month

BATON ROUGE- Financial help is on the way for millions of Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual town hall meeting with the Advocate newspaper, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy explains how the federal stimulus bill will help Louisiana bounce back from the crisis.

"We're trying to help businesses and individuals through this rough patch until the stay at home orders are eased. You go back to work, and as you go back to work you're positioned to keep on going."

Cassidy says within three weeks, Americans will start receiving stimulus checks up to $1,200 per person.

Others who filed their taxes and received a direct deposit could see their money sooner than that.

"$1,200 for an individual earning less than $75,000 a year, $2,400 for a couple making less than $150,000 in a year, and $500 per child. It phases out per head of household a little bit above those amounts I just gave," Cassidy explained.

During the interview, Cassidy also addressed relief for small businesses.

"Under the definition we included for small businesses, it was for your traditional small business, your 501c3. So, think of your local church or food bank, or environmental organization as well as GIG employees."

For those who do not necessarily need the money at this time, Cassidy says donate it to an organization that does.

"There are homeless shelters right now that are really struggling except for the generosity of fellow Americans. So, consider that as we care for each other. We're in this together."

The government is launching a portal on the IRS website in the next few days if your tax information needs to be updated.