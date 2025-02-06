83°
Semi-truck strikes power line in Livingston Parish

5 hours 53 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 9:00 AM February 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam
Courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON - A semi-truck struck a power line on North Doyle Road by U.S. 190 on Thursday.

Entergy and Spectrum crews responded to the scene. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office recommends using caution in this area and expect delays.

