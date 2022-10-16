Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.

Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space was cleaned out. He had been using the space as storage for his electrician business. Now, his livelihood is gone.

"The stuff I had in there, price-wise, even if insurance tried, they're not even going to cover for half of that," Shaffett said.

He had generators, backpack blowers, tools, brand-new electrical panels and rolls of wire. Thieves cut off his lock and several others. Shaffett was told the surveillance cameras on the property work, but he's not sure since he says the power has been cut off.

A front electric gate to the storage units is supposed to give renters additional security, but Shaffett says it has been broken for months. No one is occupying the front office, and no one picks up the phone.

"Nobody's on-site, and as far as I know, nobody's been out here," Shaffett said.

Pete Hays says he heard about what happened and came by to move his things out.

"I'm getting everything out of here today," Hays said.

He has valuable items in his storage unit, too, including a car, four-wheelers and generators. Both Hays and Shaffer had similar complaints about the business ever since CubeSmart took over the facility earlier this year.

"I pay them good money, and they just don't take care of business," Hays said.

Garage door after garage door has been opened. Items have been rummaged through and left out in the open. Now, people want their money back since security has been an issue.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side contacted CubeSmart corporate offices and is waiting to hear back. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the burglaries.