Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship

BATON ROUGE - A second straight SWAC Tournament Championship meant a second straight automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for Southern women's basketball.

The Lady Jags found out just where they'd be dancing at a Selection Show watch party at TJ Ribs Sunday night.

Southern was penciled in as a No. 16 seed, and will play Samford in the First Four of the tournament to get a chance to face off against No. 1 South Carolina.

The Jags will play Samford in Columbia, South Carolina.

After receiving a trip to March Madness last season, the Lady Jags became the first SWAC program to win an NCAA Tournament game when they beat UC San Diego 68-56 in a First Four game.