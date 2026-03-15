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Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship

1 hour 57 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 7:41 PM March 15, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - A second straight SWAC Tournament Championship meant a second straight automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for Southern women's basketball.

The Lady Jags found out just where they'd be dancing at a Selection Show watch party at TJ Ribs Sunday night.

Southern was penciled in as a No. 16 seed, and will play Samford in the First Four of the tournament to get a chance to face off against No. 1 South Carolina. 

The Jags will play Samford in Columbia, South Carolina. 

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After receiving a trip to March Madness last season, the Lady Jags became the first SWAC program to win an NCAA Tournament game when they beat UC San Diego 68-56 in a First Four game.

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