90°
Latest Weather Blog
Select Grosse Tete residents to vote at temporary polling location as bridge closure continues
GROSSE TETE — A temporary polling location has been set up for certain Grosse Tete residents due to the ongoing closure of the Grosse Tete Bridge.
Part of Precinct 6 — voters in the Crescent School Precinct — will now vote at the Intercoastal Road Fire Station in the Nov. 5 and Dec. 7 elections. An updated voter registration card will be sent to affected residents, the Iberville Parish government said Monday.
Early voting is also available to Iberville Parish residents from Oct. 18 to 29 — except on Sundays — from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters' office in the Iberville Parish Court House.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
-
One person in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early...
-
Young entrepreneur making her mark in Baton Rouge, juggling college and owning...
-
Louisiana fire departments rally to aid hurricane victims in Florida and North...
-
Southern University's 'Sundaze Social' hopes to encourage voter registration among students, alumni