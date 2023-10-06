See who passed the test to become BRPD's next chief; list of candidates narrowed slightly

BATON ROUGE - The list of candidates vying to become BRPD's next chief of police was whittled down to 21 viable options on Friday.

The Baton Rouge Civil Service Board shared the scores of 22 applicants who took the civil service test. Two candidates who expressed interest in the opening back in August were no-shows for the exam.

A minimum score of 75 is required to be considered for the opening. Twenty-one candidates scored 75 or better.

See the full list below.

-Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department Assistant Chief

-Terrance Watkins: Former BRPD Lieutenant, Shift Commander

-Darren Ahmed: BRPD Public Information Officer

-David Wallace: BRPD Captain

-Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal, Detective

-Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, Violent Crimes Unit Commander

-Jason Martin: BRPD Commander Health and Safety Division

-Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator, former BRPD Lieutenant

-Varden Guillory: DOTD, Motorist Assistance Patrol

-Chris Polito: BRPD Captain, Special Operations Bureau Commander

-Conrad Joachim: Ochsner Hospital Security Manager

-Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services Division

-L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer

-Michael McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs Division

-Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief of Police and Chief of Staff

-Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Dept. Sergeant, Professional Standards Division

-Darryl Honoré: BRPD Captain

-Alvin Davis: FedEx Operations Manager

-Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief

-Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant, Training Academy Director

-Congalona Kersh: Sergeant, Court Liaison

-Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant

-William Clarida III: BRPD Captain

-Thomas Glover