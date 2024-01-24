63°
SEE THE PHOTOS: Highland Road closed between Siegen and Pecue due to overturned semi
BATON ROUGE - Highland Road was closed between Pecue Lane and Siegen Lane early Tuesday after a traffic accident left the road blocked by an 18-wheeler and a wrecked Toyota Tundra.
The crash occurred near the entrance to the observatory at the Highland Road Community Park. Traffic was diverted to Perkins Road.
Fire officials said shortly after the accident that it did not appear that the truck was carrying hazardous material. There was no immediate report of serious injuries.
A portion of Highland was shut down most of Tuesday while recovery operations removed the vehicles from the roadway.
