See if you can spot yourself in this massive 360 fan photo from LSU's championship win

NEW ORLEANS - The College Football Playoffs organization has unveiled an enormous, ultra-high-definition photo showing every fan who was inside the Superdome when LSU beat down Clemson to claim its national title.

The CFP is inviting every fan who attended the game to find and tag themselves in the photo. Once you've tagged yourself, your name will be visible for all to seen as they scan through the packed crowd.

You can find the full-size photo by clicking here.