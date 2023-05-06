69°
Latest Weather Blog
Section of Hwy 64 closed due to fallen tree
PRIDE - A section of Hwy 64 between Hubbs Road and N Joor Road is closed due to a fallen tree after Saturday morning storms.
The Pride Fire Department posted to their Facebook account to alert travelers of the closure.
Trending News
The road is still closed at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'In God We Trust' could be displayed in each public school classroom...
-
Dusted crawfish causes Twitter controversy in Louisiana
-
One person killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive
-
DOTD preforming tests and preparatory work ahead of I-10 widening project
-
La. Supreme Court clears way to compensate wrongly convicted man who spent...