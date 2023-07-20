98°
Latest Weather Blog
Second victim dies in hospital days after crash that ejected 3 in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - State troopers announced Thursday that a second occupant died in the hospital after three people were ejected from their vehicle when it careened into a tree late Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on LA 441, just north of I-12. According to State Police, the victims were riding in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle when the car went off-road at a curve and went into the tree line.
Upon hitting the tree, all three occupants were launched from the car.
One of them, 22-year-old James Ard, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where 40-year-old Angela Ziegler died two days later.
Investigators have not yet determined who was driving the car or what caused the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish
-
Authorities resume search for missing swimmer in Amite River
-
LSU food pantry receives record breaking donation after fans bought 68,888 shots...
-
Renter can't break lease agreement for apartment infested with bats