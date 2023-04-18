Second suspected prostitute linked to Nathan Millard's death arrested weeks later

BATON ROUGE - A second woman who may have witnessed Nathan Millard's death was captured Monday, arrest records show.

Tabbetha Barner, 33, was booked on charges of prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Investigative documents previously suggested that Barner and another woman, Tiffany Guidry, were hired by Millard and accused drug dealer Derrick Perkins hours before Millard's death in late February.

Perkins told police that Barner and Guidry were sharing drugs with Millard and having sex with him before he died. An autopsy later determined that Millard died from a combination of alcohol and multiple drugs in his system.

After his Millard's death, Perkins and Guidry allegedly rolled up Millard's body in a rug and dumped it near Scenic Highway.

Police announced in late March they were looking to arrest Guidry and Barner. Guidry was arrested in a matter of days, but Barner had avoided arrest until Monday.