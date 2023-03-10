Latest Weather Blog
Second person arrested after nine-man attack on Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for his involvement in a massive fight on Southern University campus in which he and eight others reportedly attacked three victims outside of a dorm building.
According to the Southern University Police Department, officers arrested Kaleb Pleasant, 20, Feb. 28 and Javon Robinson, 18, Thursday for a fight that happened on Feb. 9.
Arrest documents say the two were seen on multiple security cameras with eight other people. The nine reportedly walked up to a group of three more people standing outside of Camille Shade Hall and began to attack them "from all directions."
One of the victims was said to be knocked out during the fight and suffered from seizures at the scene.
The other two victims were able to identify Pleasant as one of the people that attacked them.
Pleasant and Robinson were arrested and booked for two counts of battery and one count of second-degree battery.
Trending News
It was unclear if police had arrested any of the seven others allegedly involved in the fight.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southeastern campus still impacted by hack weeks later; students frustrated with university...
-
State trooper implicated in doctor-shopping investigation got 270 prescription pain pills in...
-
Dry cleaner leaves customers high and dry, looking for their clothes after...
-
SUV caught on concrete barrier after tumbling down slope along I-110
-
Historic Baton Rouge restaurant up for sale; owner looking for buyer who...
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title