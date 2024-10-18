Second person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.

Arrest records say the group was headed to buy weed. During the drug deal, one of the people in French's car tried to rob the dealer. Both of them were shot in an exchange of gunfire.

Deputies said French's group then jumped back into the car and went to an urgent care on Sullivan Road. French left the facility with one of his friends and went to a car wash to clean out shell casings and blood.

Afterward, French drove home and sent his friend home in a rideshare.

French was arrested and booked for accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. One of the other people in the group, 18-year-old Kyrese Thomas, was arrested Thursday and booked on the same charges.

Deputies are still looking to arrest the other three people in French's car.