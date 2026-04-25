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Second passenger dies due to Sunday morning Breaux Bridge collision
BREAUX BRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 26-year-old passenger, has taken the life of the second passenger involved.
Officials first announced that Chayce Gobert of Breaux Bridge died, Sunday December 15th following the crash, but less than weeks later they announced Friday that 21-year-old Gannon Sam died from his injuries.
State troopers revealed that Gobert was riding in the back seat of a 2018 Honda Accord and Gannon was in the front seat while Caitlyn Hebert drove.
Hebert was headed southbound on LA Hwy 347 when she attempted to turn left onto Clayton Castille Road and found herself in the path of a northbound Ram pickup truck.
The truck hit Hebert's car in a collision so severe that Gobert was killed. Hebert and the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.
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LSP says they're unsure whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash as results from toxicology samples taken from both drivers are currently pending.
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