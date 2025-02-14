Second arrest made after Livingston Parish is littered with racist propaganda flyers

WALKER - Two people were arrested after bags filled with corn and racist flyers were thrown into people's yards and racist graffiti was sprayed over traffic signs in Livingston Parish.

David Hart, 45, was arrested in Plaquemines Parish earlier this week on criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti charges. In January, Robert Hebert II, 42, was arrested by West Baton Rouge Parish deputies on criminal damage to property charges.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Hebert is accused of throwing dozens of plastic bags filled with deer corn into people's yards.

Inside those bags were flyers that read "Black Crime Destroy White Lives" and what Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said were "crime stats, as well as specific content aimed at certain groups of people."

One area targeted was around Corbin Avenue in Walker.

One family had bags thrown into their yard multiple times.

"It was in the morning I was leaving and I noticed it, but I didn't think anything of it because I thought it was just like regular corn," a family member, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

That was until the family saw the Facebook posts about these bags.

"Me and my sister-in-law went out and checked it then it was it and that's when we called the cops. It did have the hate note on it and stuff like that," the family member said.

Hart is accused of tagging several stop signs with a rebel battle flag and stickers that read "White Lives Matter."

One of those stop signs was in Denham Springs. When WBRZ visited on Friday, one of the stop signs still had a rebel flag spray painted in black.

"It's unfortunate, it's very sad that we're living in a modern-day time where people are still dealing with hate issues. Hatred in their heart against one party or one group or the other," Denham Springs resident Lasonja Brooks said. "The area and this neighborhood is very quiet and pleasant. We have a lot of hard-working people that live here and stay to themselves and we look out for one another. For this to happen, it's a tragedy."