74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC suspends all sporting events through March amid coronavirus outbreak

2 hours 1 minute 17 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 10:52 AM March 12, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Southeastern Conference has suspended all of its regular and postseason sporting events through the month of March.

The announcement comes less than a day after the NBA announced the suspension of its season. The NCAA also announced Wednesday that it would not allow fans to  attend its basketball tournament.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days