SEC reveals football schedule plan after OU, Texas join, but it's not the final word

SANDESTIN BEACH, Fla. - The Southeastern Conference has devised a short-term football scheduling plan that will incorporate two new member schools into the equation. A final "long-term" format, officials said, has yet to be determined.

The conference will grow to 16 teams when The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma join for the 2024 season. When that happens, each SEC team will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the other "Power 5" conferences.

Schools will have discretion in scheduling their remaining opponents.

Divisional standings will be eliminated, and the SEC championship will feature the two teams with the best conference record. Opponents will rotate on and off of a team's schedule, so each will play every other SEC school a minimum of twice in a four-year period.

A release from the SEC leaves the door open to expansion from eight conference games to nine.

"We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

LSU and other member universities will learn their 2024 opponents on June 14 in an event that will air on the SEC Network.

The schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation from the league's Athletics Directors during the annual SEC Spring Meetings in Sandestin Beach, Florida.