SEC Media Days sets dates, heads back to Atlanta
SEC Media Days are once again heading to Atlanta in the summer, and LSU will be there leading off "talking season" once again as well.
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday its schedule location for SEC Football Kickoff Media Days for the upscoming football season.
Set to take place July 18-21 the four-day coaches and players interview sessions are returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.
MONDAY, July 18
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 20
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 21
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
