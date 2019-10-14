SEC announces start time for LSU-Auburn

BATON ROUGE - The next game featuring a ranked opponent on the Tigers' schedule will kick off in the afternoon.

The SEC announced start times for its Oct. 26 slate of games Monday, including LSU's home match-up with the Auburn Tigers. Kickoff for that game is officially set for 2:30 p.m.

?? times and networks announced for games on October 26: https://t.co/9ZkvaoTLYU pic.twitter.com/10MFevqEzT — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 14, 2019

Two weeks out, LSU is currently ranked #2 in the country, with Auburn just outside the top 10 at #11.