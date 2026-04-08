SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule for the annual SEC Media Days in July.

The event will be held July 20-23 in Tampa, Fla. This is the first time the state of Florida has hosted SEC Media Days.

What is dubbed as "talking season," is set to be very interesting as the league will debut six new head coaches, including LSU's own Lane Kiffin. This will be Kiffin's first time attending SEC Media Days with another program after spending six seasons at Ole Miss.

The schedule is as follows:

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma - Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian