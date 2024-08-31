78°
Scotlandville, University Lab, and Catholic pick up Jamboree wins

4 hours 20 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, August 30 2024 Aug 30, 2024 August 30, 2024 10:45 PM August 30, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High and University Lab football teams picked up wins at the Red Stick Rumble Jamboree Friday, while Scotlandville was victorious at the Showdown on the Bluff Jamboree.

Catholic 23, Madison Prep 0

University Lab 21, Dunham 18

Scotlandville 16, Belaire 0

