Scotlandville's Dorian Booker growing into body, new role with Hornets

Dorian Booker is at the center of yet another magical run with Scotlandville basketball. Standing at almost 6'10, Booker garners alot of attention both on and off the court. Much of this due to a six inch growth spurt in just one year. He outgrew his old school at West Feliciana and transferred to Scotlandville, who's hoping that his great work ethic and focus on the game will have the interest of college coaches growing just as fast.