Scotlandville Magnet High School hosts its first Homecoming Parade

3 hours 49 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, November 01 2025 Nov 1, 2025 November 01, 2025 3:10 PM November 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville Magnet High School had a historic weekend as it hosted its inaugural Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

The parade brought together students, families, alumni and community leaders to celebrate the school's history.

Dance teams, bands and floats made their way from Elm Grove Garden Drive to the campus as the community unified to show its school pride. 

