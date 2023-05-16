84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scotlandville hires Jeremy Noah as Head boys basketball coach

3 hours 28 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, May 16 2023 May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 4:07 PM May 16, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Scotlandville Hornets hire assistant Jeremy Noah as the next head basketball coach. Noah helped the Hornet build a dynasty, he was Carlos Samples assistant for 15 years.

Under Sample the Hornets won 8 state titles, and had 6 runner-up finishes. This past year, Scotlandville lost 57-54 to District 4-5A rival Catholic High in the Division I select title game.

Trending News

Noah says he wants to keep the Hornets basketball tradition going, saying he doesn't plan on changing much. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days