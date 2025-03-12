69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scotlandville High School plans memorial presentation Friday honoring 17-year-old killed in shooting

1 hour 30 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 6:59 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton, Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville High School plans to hold a memorial presentation at the school Friday in honor of a 17-year-old students shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Anthony Robinson was was killed by an unnamed 16-year-old after being shot at the Village Green Apartments on Bradfield Avenue near Scotland Avenue after getting off the school bus.

Trending News

The presentation will take place in the school auditorium at 1:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days