Scotlandville High community mourns the death of 17-year-old student shot while getting off bus

BATON ROUGE — Scotlandville High School students, community leaders and the family of Anthony Robinson honored the 17-year-old's life at a memorial ceremony on Friday after the teen was fatally shot Monday while getting off the bus.

Robinson was killed after being shot at the Village Green Apartments on Bradfield Avenue near Scotland Avenue around 2:50 p.m. He was brought to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to BRPD, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on first-degree murder and other charges for the killing.

Robinson's uncle mourned the loss of his nephew, but wanted to spread a broader message to those in attendance at Scotlandville High: "You have your whole life ahead of you."

Robinson's classmates also spoke at the memorial, which was held at 1:30 p.m. at the Scotlandville High auditorium. His classmates said he was "an amazing young man" and thanked his family for raising him the way he was raised.

Others, fighting back tears, said that Robinson wanted to help others at every chance he had. One classmate in particular said that Robinson, a high school senior, wanted to become a therapist after graduation.

Robinson's death should be a flashpoint for the Scotlandville and Baton Rouge communities, community leaders at the event said.

"We have to be the ones who stand in the gap to make sure nobody else's mother has to bury their child," District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney Jr. said at the memorial.

Kenney, a graduate from Scotlandville High, said he wants to see Scotlandville's accomplishments when he turns on the news, not its students dying.

Whenever a student dies as Robinson did, it weighs heavy on East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole.

"Every time something like this happens, I go home and cry in my pillow," Cole said.

State Senator Regina Barrow said that, while she did not know Robinson, told the community they should "hold his memories close to (their) hearts."

Mayor-President Sid Edwards also attended the memorial. He said he would keep the Robinson family and the Scotlandville community in his prayers.

"It doesn't have to be like this," the mayor said. "It happens to all of us. Every one of us dies a little bit."