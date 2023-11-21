Schroder wins State Treasurer, other polling results listed

Derrick Edwards (DEM): 44% - 165,269 votes

John Schroder (REP): 56% - 208,118 votes

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on John Schroder’s election as the Treasurer of the State of Louisiana:

“Donna and I would like to congratulate John and Ellie on this victory. Louisiana has faced tremendous challenges over the years, but the state’s record employment growth, budget surpluses, and historic economic development projects indicate that we are on the cusp of some of our most prosperous days. John and I share a commitment to a more efficient and transparent state government, and I look forward to partnering with him. We offer our prayers and support to John as he transitions into this new role.”