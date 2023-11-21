Latest Weather Blog
Schroder wins State Treasurer, other polling results listed
Residents across Louisiana took to the polls to vote on local bills and the State's new Treasurer.
As these results begin to come in, this story will be updated to reflect polling percentages in the WBRZ viewing area.
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on John Schroder’s election as the Treasurer of the State of Louisiana:
“Donna and I would like to congratulate John and Ellie on this victory. Louisiana has faced tremendous challenges over the years, but the state’s record employment growth, budget surpluses, and historic economic development projects indicate that we are on the cusp of some of our most prosperous days. John and I share a commitment to a more efficient and transparent state government, and I look forward to partnering with him. We offer our prayers and support to John as he transitions into this new role.”
Fire Protection District No. 9 -- 10.38 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. - FINAL
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council continues budget hearings after Mayor Broome proposes financial plan for...
-
Bookstore owner searching for family of lost WWI Bible
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank struggling to keep up with growing demand...
-
Livingston Parish firefighters battling wildfire, portion of LA 63 shutdown
-
St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day