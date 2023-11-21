67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Schroder wins State Treasurer, other polling results listed

6 years 2 days 19 minutes ago Saturday, November 18 2017 Nov 18, 2017 November 18, 2017 5:06 PM November 18, 2017 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Residents across Louisiana took to the polls to vote on local bills and the State's new Treasurer. 

As these results begin to come in, this story will be updated to reflect polling percentages in the WBRZ viewing area. 

State Treasurer - FINAL  
Derrick Edwards (DEM): 44% - 165,269 votes
John Schroder (REP): 56% - 208,118 votes

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on John Schroder’s election as the Treasurer of the State of Louisiana:

“Donna and I would like to congratulate John and Ellie on this victory. Louisiana has faced tremendous challenges over the years, but the state’s record employment growth, budget surpluses, and historic economic development projects indicate that we are on the cusp of some of our most prosperous days. John and I share a commitment to a more efficient and transparent state government, and I look forward to partnering with him. We offer our prayers and support to John as he transitions into this new role.”

Trending News

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
City Judge -- City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge - FINAL 
 
"Chris" Hester (REP): 48%
Judy Moore Vendetto (REP): 52% 
Chaneyville Fire Protection Dist. No. 7 -- 10 Mills - MC - 10 Yrs. - FINAL
Yes: 66%
No: 34%
Pride Fire Protection Dist. No. 8 -- 15 Mills - MC - 10 Yrs. - FINAL 
Yes: 74%
No: 26%
Fire Protection District 6 -- 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs. - FINAL
Yes: 70%
No: 30%
East Side Fire Protection Dist. No. 5 -- 5 Mills Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs. - FINAL
Yes: 77%
No: 23%
Visit Baton Rouge -- 2% Hotel Tax - BOD - Perp. - FINAL
Yes: 61%
No: 39%
IBERVILLE PARISH
PW (Drainage) -- 5 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs. - FINAL 
Yes: 56%
No: 44%
LIVINGSTON PARISH 
Fire Protection District No. 9 -- 10.38 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. - FINAL
Yes: 82%
No: 18%
Council Member -- City of Denham Springs - FINAL 
Raphineas "Ray" Riley (DEM): 45%
Laura Schmitt Smith (REP): 55%
POINTE COUPEE PARISH 
PW Prop. -- 4.03 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. - FINAL 
Yes: 58%
No: 42%

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days