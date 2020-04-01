Schools to remain operating remotely as shutdown continues through April

BATON ROUGE - As schools remain closed closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say schools will continue to operate remotely.

This comes as Governor Edwards issued a statewide shutdown, including shutting down schools. Originally the shut down was scheduled to end April 13, but has been extended as the pandemic worsens.

According to the Advocate, School leaders say remote learning ranges from work completed digitally or live online instruction. Livingston Parish opted for work to be taken home and online remote instruction.

EBR schools have adopted a similar method. Ultimately however, the school system choose not to send students home with laptops because of the number of families who lacked internet connections and due to concerns about potential damage to the computers.

State leaders are still trying to figure out how to count student's work while not being in school.

Ascension Parish schools have sparked praise and critism as classes have been taught online for the past two weeks. Alexander went on to say the work students have been doing since March 13 will count only if it raises a student’s grade above their GPA from the school year so far.

It's still to early to tell, but schools are considering expanding summer school or what they will need to do when the new school year starts to bring students back up to speed.