Latest Weather Blog
Schools set reopening dates following Hurricane Ida
The following school systems have announced they will return to school on 9/1/2021:
-Pointe Coupee
The following school systems have announced they will return to school on 9/7/2021, the day after the regularly scheduled Labor Day holiday:
Assumption
Central Community School System
City of Baker School System
Trending News
East Baton Rouge
East Feliciana
Iberville
LSU
Southern University
St. Mary Parish
West Baton Rouge
West Feliciana
The following school systems have NOT released a return to school date:
Ascension (will be closed through Friday, 9/3, at least)
Livingston (will be closed through Friday, 9/3, at least)
Southeastern University
St. Helena
Tangipahoa
Zachary Community School District
------------------------
Other school reopening dates:
Baker
-Impact Charter will reopen on 9/7
Advantage Charter Academy will reopen on 9/7
Baton Rouge
Louisiana Key Academy will reopen on 9/7
Dunham School will reopen on 9/7
Parkview Baptist School will reopen on 9/7
Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired will reopen on 9/7
Baton Rouge International School will reopen on 9/7
Gardere Community Christian School will reopen on 9/7
Hosanna Christian will reopen on 9/7
St. Joseph’s Academy will reopen on 9/7
Inspire Charter Academy will reopen on 9/7
Episcopal School of Baton Rouge will reopen on 9/7
Brighton School will reopen on 9/7
Baton Rouge International School will reopen on 9/2
Port Allen
Holy Family School will reopen on 9/7