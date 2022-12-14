75°
Schools canceling classes Wednesday due to severe weather threat; track closures here

20 hours 29 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 2:37 PM December 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Public school closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

-Ascension Parish Schools

-Baker Schools

-Central Community Schools

-East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

-East Feliciana Parish Schools

-Iberville Parish Schools

-Livingston Parish Schools

-Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

-St. James Parish Schools

-West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

-West Feliciana Parish Schools

-Zachary Community Schools

Other school closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

-Advantage Charter Academy

-Ascension Christian Schools

-Baton Rouge Community College

-Catholic High

-Catholic Schools in Diocese of Baton Rouge

-Dalton Elementary School

-Democracy Prep Baton Rouge

-Episcopal School of Baton Rouge

-Gardere Community Christian School

-GEO Prep Academies

-Glen Oaks Middle School

-Hosanna Christian Academy

-Holy Family School of Port Allen

-Impact Charter

-Inspire Charter Academy

-K&K Christian Academy

-Lanier Elementary School

-Louisiana Key Academy

-Louisiana School for the Deaf

-LSU

-LSU Early Childhood Educational Laboratory

-Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy

-Parkview Baptist

-River Parishes Community College

-St. Joseph's Academy

-Second Chance Academy

-Slaughter Community Charter

-South Baton Rouge Charter

-Southern Laboratory School

-The Dunham School

Check back here for more updates on school closures.

