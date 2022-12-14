Latest Weather Blog
Schools canceling classes Wednesday due to severe weather threat; track closures here
Public school closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
-Ascension Parish Schools
-Baker Schools
-Central Community Schools
-East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
-East Feliciana Parish Schools
-Iberville Parish Schools
-Livingston Parish Schools
-Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
-St. James Parish Schools
-West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
-West Feliciana Parish Schools
-Zachary Community Schools
Other school closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
-Advantage Charter Academy
-Ascension Christian Schools
-Baton Rouge Community College
-Catholic High
-Catholic Schools in Diocese of Baton Rouge
-Dalton Elementary School
-Democracy Prep Baton Rouge
-Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
-Gardere Community Christian School
-GEO Prep Academies
-Glen Oaks Middle School
-Hosanna Christian Academy
-Holy Family School of Port Allen
-Impact Charter
-Inspire Charter Academy
-K&K Christian Academy
-Lanier Elementary School
-Louisiana Key Academy
-Louisiana School for the Deaf
-LSU
-LSU Early Childhood Educational Laboratory
-Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy
-Parkview Baptist
-River Parishes Community College
-St. Joseph's Academy
-Second Chance Academy
-Slaughter Community Charter
-South Baton Rouge Charter
-Southern Laboratory School
-The Dunham School
Check back here for more updates on school closures.
