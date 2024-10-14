67°
School wears blue to honor student killed while walking to school
DENHAM SPRINGS – Students at Denham Springs Freshman High wore blue Tuesday to honor the 14-year-old who was killed while walking to school last week.
Police say Bryce Edling was crossing Cockerham Road in Denham Springs when he was struck by a pickup truck outside Northside Baptist Church Thursday.
Tuesday, students wore blue clothing along with red and yellow ribbons to remember Edling. Teachers say blue was Edling's favorite color and he loved the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James.
A balloon release is set for next Friday. School officials are looking for donations of balloons, ribbon and helium tanks.
