School wears blue to honor student killed while walking to school

7 years 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 07 2017 Mar 7, 2017 March 07, 2017 10:18 AM March 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

DENHAM SPRINGS – Students at Denham Springs Freshman High wore blue Tuesday to honor the 14-year-old who was killed while walking to school last week.

Police say Bryce Edling was crossing Cockerham Road in Denham Springs when he was struck by a pickup truck outside Northside Baptist Church Thursday.

Tuesday, students wore blue clothing along with red and yellow ribbons to remember Edling. Teachers say blue was Edling's favorite color and he loved the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James.

A balloon release is set for next Friday. School officials are looking for donations of balloons, ribbon and helium tanks.

