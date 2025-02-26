School system providing registration help for Livingston Parish pre-k, kindergarten students

LIVINGSTON —Over the next two months, Livingston Parish Schools will assist parents with pre-k and kindergarten registration for the 2025-2026 school year by offering help on designated registration days.

Two separate dates were announced by school board officials where parents can get assistance, either March 28 or April 4.

The early application for kindergarten opens on March 14 and must be completed before visiting the school. The first round of pre-k applications opened online on Feb. 1 and will close by May 1.

Students can be registered on March 28 at the following schools:

- Albany Lower Elementary

- Denham Springs Elementary

- French Settlement Elementary

- Frost School

- Holden School

- Live Oak Elementary

- North Live Oak Elementary

- Northside Elementary

- Seventh Ward Elementary

- South Walker Elementary

- Southside Elementary

- Springfield Elementary

Students can be registered on April 4 at the following schools:

- Doyle Elementary

- Eastside Elementary

- Freshwater Elementary

- Gray's Creek Elementary

- Juban Parc Elementary

- Levi Milton Elementary

- Lewis Vincent Elementary

- Maurepas School

- South Fork Elementary

- South Live Oak Elementary

- Walker Elementary

Officials said students enrolling in kindergarten are asked to visit their chosen school from 9 a.m. to noon, then students registering for pre-k will begin visiting their chosen school at noon until 2:30 p.m.

Parents will also need to bring documentation necessary for registration and computers will be available if needed.

Attendance during the days of assistance is not required for students currently attending pre-k or kindergarten.

If any parents need assistance in determining the correct school within their district as well as the bus schedule, contact the school board office at 225-686-7044 or click here.