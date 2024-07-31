95°
School's nearly back in session: a full list of when classes start for each district
Students around the capital area are preparing to start school in just a few days. Here is a full list of each district's first day of school:
- Tuesday, August 6: Pointe Coupee
- Wednesday, August 7: Assumption, St. Mary
- Thursday, August 8: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, St. Helena, Zachary and Central
- Friday, August 9: Tangipahoa
- Monday, August 12: Baker, East Feliciana
Here is a list of the first day of fall semester for colleges and universities across the capital area:
- Monday, August 19: Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College
- Wednesday, August 21: Southeastern, UL-Lafayette
- Monday, August 26: LSU
