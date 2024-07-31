95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
School's nearly back in session: a full list of when classes start for each district

Wednesday, July 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

Students around the capital area are preparing to start school in just a few days. Here is a full list of each district's first day of school: 

  • Tuesday, August 6: Pointe Coupee
  • Wednesday, August 7: Assumption, St. Mary
  • Thursday, August 8: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, St. Helena, Zachary and Central
  • Friday, August 9: Tangipahoa 
  • Monday, August 12: Baker, East Feliciana

Here is a list of the first day of fall semester for colleges and universities across the capital area:

  • Monday, August 19: Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College
  • Wednesday, August 21: Southeastern, UL-Lafayette
  • Monday, August 26: LSU

