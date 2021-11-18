51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School board approves two new arts-focused schools in East Baton Rouge

1 hour 26 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, November 18 2021 Nov 18, 2021 November 18, 2021 9:41 PM November 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted Thursday night to approve the construction of two new visual and performing arts schools.

First, after hearing varying arguments both for and against the decision, the board voted to reopen Broadmoor Middle School. The facility closed in 2019. Now, it will be recreated as a conservatory school for sixth through twelfth graders.

Trending News

The board also approved the expansion of the already existing Forest Heights Academy of Excellence. Currently, the school only goes from Kindergarten to fifth grade. Under this new plan, a middle school building will be built on the school's existing property to house students in grades sixth through eighth.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days